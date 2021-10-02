Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. 630,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,476. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

