Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. 1,084,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,281. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.