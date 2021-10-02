iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.66. 2,061,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,901. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

