WePower Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. WePower has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $10,966.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00118052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012850 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

