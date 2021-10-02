Arion (ARION) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $49,357.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,724,796 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

