Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

PSX stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.57. 2,859,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

