Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $401.37. The stock had a trading volume of 787,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,286. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.