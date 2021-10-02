Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PEGRY remained flat at $$30.91 during trading hours on Friday. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

