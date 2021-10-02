Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Expands By 121.4%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $86,475 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

