XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 855 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

