Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 72,492 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 427.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 811,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,234,000 after purchasing an additional 657,830 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

