XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

