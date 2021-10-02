Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

