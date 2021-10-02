Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 55 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

