Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

LLY opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

