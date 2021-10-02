Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Winder Investment Pte Ltd

Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 25.7% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of Linde worth $1,425,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $297.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.74. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

