Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 1,718,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,300. Edison International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

