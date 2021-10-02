Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $166,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.