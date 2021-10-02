Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$41.67

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.56.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE CAE traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,898. The stock has a market cap of C$12.03 billion and a PE ratio of 96.40. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$19.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

