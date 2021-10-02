Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $19.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 640,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,684. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

