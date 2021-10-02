CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CCDBF stock remained flat at $$52.13 during midday trading on Monday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $59.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

