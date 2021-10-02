PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PD stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $42.30. 834,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,288. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,805 shares of company stock worth $9,978,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

