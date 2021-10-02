Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $29.90 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and $78,509.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,953.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.06 or 0.07027813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00357746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.32 or 0.01151794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00113531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.00540621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00468043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00295334 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,454,219 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

