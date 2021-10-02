Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.12. 8,482,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

