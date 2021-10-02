Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. 5,634,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

