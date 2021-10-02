Intrua Financial LLC Sells 696 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

