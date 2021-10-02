Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $542.93 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $542,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

