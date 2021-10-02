Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$4.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$80,579.08.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,887. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$871.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.