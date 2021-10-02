Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) PT at $7.25

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 344,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,598. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

