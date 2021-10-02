White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 45.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

