White Pine Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.65. 4,559,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,070. The stock has a market cap of $310.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

