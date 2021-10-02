Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 765,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.