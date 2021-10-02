$25.76 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce $25.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

LAW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 in the last ninety days.

NYSE LAW traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.36. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.