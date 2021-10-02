EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EuroDry stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,682. The company has a market cap of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EuroDry by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

