Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,720. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

