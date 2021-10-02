Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $61,281.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $19.11 million and $61,281.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.06 or 0.07027813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00113531 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

