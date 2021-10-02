Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,084,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,352 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $543.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

