AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,202 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 11.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,720 shares of company stock worth $51,381,376.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. 3,896,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,688. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.