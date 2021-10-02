Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

