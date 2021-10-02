Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

