Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 1,017,363 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,363 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises 0.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

