Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,788 shares during the quarter. Brightcove makes up approximately 6.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 10.05% of Brightcove worth $58,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 48.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Brightcove by 49.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brightcove by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,345. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.