Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $93,764,311. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

