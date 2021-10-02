The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.94. The company had a trading volume of 254,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.58. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $501.14 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

