Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

NYSE GD opened at $198.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

