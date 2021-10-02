KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $215.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

