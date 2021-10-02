Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 250,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

