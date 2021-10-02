Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

