Analysts Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT at $15.25

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 839,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,725. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

