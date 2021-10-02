State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 78,345 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,345 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $39,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $268.48. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

